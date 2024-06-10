Neighbour objects to Sheffield city centre bar’s 4am opening bid
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bar One Four One on West Street has applied for an extension to its licence. This will be considered at a Sheffield City Council licensing sub-committee meeting next Monday (June 17).
South Yorkshire Police has agreed to the application, with the proviso that new customers would not be admitted after 3am.
A resident whose objections will be heard at the meeting stated: “We already experience noise disturbance from One Four One every Friday and Saturday night up to their current closing times which is 3am.
“The music keeps us awake and we suffer from physical and psychological effects of sleep deprivation on a weekly basis. Any further extension to their opening hours would just add to the already significant issues we face with noise disturbance.”
The resident also stated: “We made two complaints directly to the bar and asked them to reduce the music levels and keep the outside door closed (not propped open as it always is) and were told to ‘go away’.
“I made a formal complaint to planning and licensing on 20/3/23 but the problems of noise from One Four One persists. I have gathered evidence over the last 12 months and can submit this to licensing if required.”
The bar general manager’s submission said: “Unless you are stood directly outside the venue at the windows, noise levels are not at a level where theywould cause nuisance.
“I myself live above the bar at 141 West Street and I have an 18-year-old daughter who resides with me permanently and a six-year-old and two-year-old who stop over at the weekends. We have soundproofing in place throughout the building so I fail to understand how can pinpoint from his flat that One Four One is the issue.”
They added that the night-time economy adds a lot to Sheffield and provides jobs.
“Covid hit the hospitality trade the hardest with businesses going bust and people losing their livelihood. We as a venue do our utmost to minimise any anti-social behaviour and nuisance and will continue to do so. “