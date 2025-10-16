Children’s nursery plan withdrawn at last minute from decision by council

An application to turn this four-bedroom house on Springfield Road, Millhouses, Sheffield into a children's nursery was withdrawn from discussion by the city council's planning committee. Picture: Google Maps

Proposals to convert a Sheffield home into a nursery and children’s centre were withdrawn from discussion at the last moment by Sheffield City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme involving the four-bedroomed Malik House on Springfield Road, Millhouses was due to be decided by Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee on Tuesday (October 14).

It had been recommended for refusal on the grounds of traffic issues and the potentially negative effect on neighbours in a residential area. This included noise and perceived loss of privacy in gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the proposal was withdrawn from the agenda at the meeting and deferred.

Committee chair Coun Alan Woodcock said: “The reason it is deferred is that there are sensitive issues which we weren’t made aware of until 2pm, hence the late start [to the meeting].”

He apologised to members of the public who had attended to speak about the scheme.

The committee legal advisor said it is possible the proposal could be back on the committee agenda next month.