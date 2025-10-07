Sheffield nursery plan set to be rejected because of traffic issues

Plans to open a nursery and children’s centre in Millhouses, Sheffield are recommended to be refused because of issues around traffic.

The proposal for Malik House in Springfield Road has the “potential to generate a significant increase in parking demand,” say Sheffield City Council planning officers.

A meeting of the council’s planning and highways committee will look at the scheme next Tuesday (October 14). A report to the committee says a lack of drop-off facilities for children means the proposal is likely to result in inappropriate parking.

This would disrupt traffic close to the busy junction of Springfield Road, Millhouses Lane and Abbeydale Road, says the report. “In turn, inappropriate parking is likely to obstruct the footway, posing a risk to pedestrian safety,” it adds.

The four-bedroom house is in a residential area, so planning officers also say that neighbours could have to cope with increased noise and possible disruption to the “quiet enjoyment” of their gardens.

The nursery proposes to operate Monday to Friday between the hours of 7am to 7pm. It wants to care for up to 12 babies and 35 pre-school children per session. Another eight children aged five to 11 would be care for before and after school or at holiday clubs. The nursery’s total capacity would be 63 children a day but the maximum at any one time would be 55. Opening hours would be 7am to 7pm on weekdays.

A total of 30 people have lodged objections and another 81 support the proposal. The Millhouses, Ecclesall and Carter Knowle Community Group say there are both pros and cons in the application.