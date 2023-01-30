Changes in Sheffield birth rate affecting demand for school places

Changes in the birth rate in Sheffield mean that demand for school places, which rose over recent years, are starting to decline.

A report to Sheffield City Council’s education, children and families policy committee meeting tomorrow (Tuesday, January 31) says that the city experienced a 25% increase in births between 2002 and 2012, after which births reduced.

The report says: “Office for National Statistics forecasts suggest that the birth rate will continue to remain low with gradual year-on-year increases to the end of the decade. This increase or ‘bulge’ in population initially put pressure on the primary sector, but now the sector is experiencing a surplus of places.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The births ‘bulge’ is now affecting the secondary school sector, which has already been at or near full capacity since 2018/19.

Sheffield City Council is looking at how changes in the birth rate are affecting the number of school places across the city

The report says: “The current city-wide picture for secondary school places forecasts a potential deficit of places across the city from 2020-2024, reaching a high point in 2023/24, after which a surplus is forecast to develop in some parts of the city.”

The demand for extra places is not spread evenly. Demand will remain high in the south-west and north-east of the city until 2026, says the report, while other areas are seeing a decline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expansion plans

The challenge for the council is to provide extra spaces where needed while budgets are stretched. Expansion plans for Silverdale School in Bents Green and King Ecgbert School in Dore were approved last year to provide 535 new school places for the south-west of the city.

Head of Silverdale School Sarah Simms speaking last year at a Sheffield City Council planning committee about the need to build a new classroom block to help accommodate rising pupil numbers in the city

Astrea Academy will open Burngreave’s first-ever sixth form in September and Mercia Collegiate Sixth Form will open on Millhouses at the same time. In the primary sector, some schools are temporarily reducing the numbers of places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report says that adjustments will have to be made across all school sectors to deal with the changes.

It adds: “The vision is for all Sheffield families to have access to great, inclusive schools in every area of the city. This means schools ensuring each child reaches their potential, equal access for the most vulnerable children, schools at the heart of their communities and getting the best value from all funding opportunities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad