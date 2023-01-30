Sheffield primary and secondary school pupils got a higher level of first-choice admissions in 2022 than the national average, a report to the city council says.

Figures quoted in a report being considered by the council’s education, children and family policies committee tomorrow (Tuesday, January 31) show that 92.98% of families got a first-choice primary school place, slightly ahead of the national average of 92.2%. In total, 98.47% were allocated a choice, again slightly ahead of the national figure of 98.4%.

At secondary schools, the first preference level was 86.96%, compared with the national figure of 83.3%. A total of 95.76% of Sheffield students were allocated a choice, slightly behind the national figure of 95.8%.

The city’s schools admissions system is based on catchment areas, says the report, and looked-after and previously looked-after children get preference where schools are over-subscribed. There are also rules around preferences for children where a sibling is or has been at the same school and social, medical and educational issues.

Sheffield councillors will be discussing their schools admissions policy at a meeting in the town hall

Admissions rules

Academies set their own rules on admissions but the report says that most follow the council policy to ensure consistency across the city. Faith schools also have their own rules.

The current rules will also apply in 2024/25, says the report.

The admissions application process for city primary school pupils starting this September has just closed. Anyone who needs to speak to the council’s reception admissions team can call 0114 273 5766 or email [email protected]

There is Sheffield Council information online about primary, secondary school, SEND and sixth form admissions at www.sheffield.gov.uk/schools-childcare/apply-school-place

