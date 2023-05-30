News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch huge Owls goal as Josh Windass sends them to the Championship
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Castlegate: Environment group presses for Sheffield Council changes to city centre regeneration scheme

A Sheffield environmental project says that it will continue to press for better public access to the River Sheaf as part of plans to regenerate the Castlegate area of the city centre.
By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 15:16 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 15:16 BST

Three trustees of the Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust spoke at a Sheffield City Council planning committee meeting last week (May 23). It approved plans for a new urban park that will open up the remains of Sheffield Castle and feature some deculverting of the River Sheaf.

The scheme includes three new buildings intended to be taken over by commercial developments.

The trustees voiced concerns that the plans approved by the committee show a 2-to-3-metre concrete river wall, topped by a railing, with no public access to the water or bank softening. They put forward an alternative scheme that would remove the wall and feature a sloping bank right down to the river with a walkway next to it.

A Sheffield City Council image of what the Castlegate regeneration scheme could look like, with added pointers and comments from Sheaf and Porter Rivers TrustA Sheffield City Council image of what the Castlegate regeneration scheme could look like, with added pointers and comments from Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust
A Sheffield City Council image of what the Castlegate regeneration scheme could look like, with added pointers and comments from Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Environment Agency said in objections to the scheme that failing to include such access to the river was a “missed opportunity”.

The trust is also concerned that one third of the river will remain culverted under the proposals, although it notes that council officers have indicated “cautious optimism on accessing additional funding to allow this”.

Strong support

The trust’s alternative plans, which trust chair Simon Ogden told committee members were drawn up by ex-council civil engineers, were strongly supported by several councillors at the meeting.

A Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust of 'what could have been' at Castlegate, Sheffield - the pocket park at Nursery Street with full access to the Don flowing through itA Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust of 'what could have been' at Castlegate, Sheffield - the pocket park at Nursery Street with full access to the Don flowing through it
A Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust of 'what could have been' at Castlegate, Sheffield - the pocket park at Nursery Street with full access to the Don flowing through it

Committee members heard that discussions are still taking place between the design team and various groups, including the trust, on finalising details of the scheme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from the trust said: “Sadly the committee stopped short of passing a formal resolution to that effect on the advice of officers.

Read More
Sheffield Castlegate plan gets go-ahead as objectors argue for better access to ...

“However, the actual detail of the treatment of the river remains somewhat flexible as they are listed as ‘Reserved Matters’ pending a structural survey of the river walls, (astonishingly still not yet commissioned), approval by the Environment Agency and the carrying out of a Water Environment Assessment.

Simon Ogden of Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust, speaking last week at the Sheffield City Council planning committee meeting that approved plans for the regeneration of CastlegateSimon Ogden of Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust, speaking last week at the Sheffield City Council planning committee meeting that approved plans for the regeneration of Castlegate
Simon Ogden of Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust, speaking last week at the Sheffield City Council planning committee meeting that approved plans for the regeneration of Castlegate

“The scheme will also not be finalised until competitive tenders have been received and the outcome of a number of additional funding bids which we have supported and all of which could change the budget situation.

“Officers confirmed that details of the riverside could still be changed over the next two months and would welcome further discussions with stakeholders.”

Open approach

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Ogden said: “In the meantime, we and other Castlegate partners will continue to press for the establishment of a transparent and accountable governance framework for the whole Castlegate project which has been absent from the outset in spite of public promises of close co-production.

“We hope that the fresh leadership in the council will seize this opportunity to demonstrate its new, more open approach.”

The trust statement said that other key issues which it and other partners wish to address are:

“What is intended for the £2.75m allocated within the Castlegate programme to the S1 Arts project, on which there has been no evidence of progress in over a year and which therefore appears at risk of clawback unless the funding is reallocated”.

“Why pressure is still being brought to bear on the Andalus Community Centre and Frehiwet Restaurant to move out of the building they have occupied for 10 years adjoining the castle site on Exchange Street despite categorical promises from senior councillors and officers to the contrary in a public committee in November 2022?”

Read this: New council leader keen to act on cost-of-living crisis

Read this: Dog park owner celebrates six months of success

Related topics:Sheffield CouncilSheffieldSheffield City Council