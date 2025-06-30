Campaigners oppose government move to return council to unpopular decision-making system – “Sheffield can’t go back”
The group It’s Our City! successfully campaigned for and won a citywide referendum in May 2021 that led to the scrapping of the council’s cabinet model of leadership in favour of a policy committee system that aims to be more inclusive of all 84 councillors in decision-making.
Jim McMahon, minister for local government and English devolution, last week announced plans for legislation that would require all councils to adopt a leader and cabinet model of decision-making. That would reverse the referendum result.
The council issued a statement saying it would seek urgent talks with the government. The council’s Labour, LibDem and Green groups all criticised the move.
It’s Our City! said in a statement: “The government is set to force councils to operate under the top down, ‘strong leader’ (leader and cabinet) system. This system led to the disastrous decisions made by Sheffield City Council to cut down healthy street trees and attempt to put citizens in prison for protesting.
“The leader and cabinet system which places decision-making power in the hands of the few was resoundingly rejected by Sheffield voters in our hard-won, citywide referendum in May 2021.
Roughshod
The government’s announcement rides roughshod over the settled will of Sheffielders, and our democratic right to decide the way our council works. In fact the government proposal will remove the rights of people everywhere to decide the way their council works.
“Despite Sheffield’s resounding vote for change, the government arrogantly tells us what is best for us, what they will allow us, and how we and our city are to be ‘managed’. We are now only to be allowed the local governance arrangements that suits a government forcing through centralisation of local government into its hands – not the right to choose how our local governance works, that we fought to win, and that we then democratically decided on as a city.
“Sheffield’s position is unique. There is no other council or city where local citizens themselves took collective action, won the right for all the people of Sheffield to decide the way our council works via a citywide referendum, and fought for local governance change to the committee system.
“Our collective and community action in Sheffield was, and remains, the largest ever citizen-led mobilisation in the country demanding local governance change to a committee system.
“The government announcement is not about better ‘devolution’, nor about better local democracy and accountability to local people. The government announcement is about its own ideological preference for so-called ‘strong leaders’ under executive governance systems, and that suits central government not local people.
“This is demonstrated in the exception it makes for the few councils that run with a directly-elected mayor – these arrangements will be allowed to continue. It is also demonstrated in the tired myths and lies about committee governance that the minister’s announcement casually peddles, and that have no basis in fact.
Democratic
“The announcement flies in the face of ‘devolution’ and local democracy, because Sheffield has already made its clear democratic choice known. The government also says it does not want to waste local taxpayers’ money by requiring unnecessary system change, but the opposite is true.
“It specifically wants to waste local taxpayers’ money in Sheffield to make just such an unnecessary change, when the people of Sheffield have made a clear democratic choice and rejected our failing ‘strong leader’ system.
“We’re not going back, and we want government to recognise and respect Sheffield’s unique position, and the settled democratic will of residents and communities across our city. The reasonable expectation (laid down in 28/08/2025 statute) is that our clear and collective, city-wide referendum decision remains in place for a minimum 10 years.
“And that any attempt, after 10 years, to revert back to more undemocratic, unrepresentative ‘strong leader’ governance must also be supported by a city-wide referendum.
“We recognise the efforts and investment put in by our council to develop Sheffield’s modern committee system. Citizens in Sheffield know that our council has not changed and improved as much as they think they have.
“However, the choice of local committee governance made by Sheffielders has undoubtedly played a key role in the reinvigoration and improvements in our council that we do see.
Positive
“We call on all in our council to defend the settled will of Sheffielders clearly expressed in our local governance referendum, and that was wholly won by Sheffield citizens and communities exercising democratic rights.
“We call on all in our council to defend the positive progress made under Sheffield’s committee governance, to decision-making, and to local democracy and accountability.
“We call on government to recognise the unique position of Sheffield, respect our city’s democratic decision, and to rethink its intended re-imposition of a governance system that failed us in Sheffield.
“We expect government to do far more than simply issue one-size-fits-all edicts according to its own centralising agenda and preferences, and to actually listen to and respect the settled will of the people of Sheffield expressed clearly in a democratic citywide referendum.
“We want government to stop planning for the wholly unnecessary waste of Sheffield taxpayers’ money in a useless and profoundly depressing return to a local governance system local citizens and communities have roundly rejected. To press on would be a profound breach of democratic trust in the face of the settled will of citizens and communities in Sheffield.
“Sheffield can’t go back.”
Legacies
Sheffield Tree Action Group said in a statement: “On the government announcement they will force councils to operate under leader and cabinet governance, and in light of Sheffield’s street tree dispute.
It was the people of Sheffield who acted to oppose and play such a major role in halting the felling of healthy street trees and the abuse of power by Sheffield City Council’s ‘strong leaders’.
“One of the positive legacies of the campaign was that Sheffield residents also subsequently acted collectively and determinedly to force a local referendum that removed destructive ‘strong leader’ governance from our city.
“We are therefore dismayed to see the announcement by government of its intention to force Sheffield to revert back to demonstrably failed and damaging leader and cabinet local governance.
“This will overturn the resounding democratic decision of Sheffield voters in the citywide referendum of May 2021 to get rid of the ‘strong leader’ and establish modern committee governance.
“Any forced reversal of Sheffield’s democratic decision would be a serious error and especially in light of the damage wrought by our council through the street tree dispute.
“STAG urges Sheffield City Council to make the strongest representation possible to government about the need to maintain Sheffield’s committee governance, and for government to rethink.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.