Campaign to reverse closure of Sheffield street for parking

A Google Maps view of Montague Street in Sharrow, Sheffield, which a local resident is campaigning to have reopened for parking

A petition has been launched to get a road in a Sheffield suburb reopened for people to park there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The online petition, launched by David Glass, calls on Sheffield City Council to re-open Montague Street in Sharrow, near Sheffield General Cemetery, to vehicles, “restoring much-needed access to the adjacent park and Sunderland Street GP Surgery”.

The petition, which has been signed by eight people, states: “The road was closed several years ago under the belief it was a temporary measure for park improvements. The work compound was removed years ago, yet the road has never been re-opened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This road is not a through route, but a quiet cul-de-sac that provided essential parking for people with limited mobility, including the elderly, and those with health conditions.

“The council now proposes to make the closure permanent, citing vague and unsubstantiated safety reasons. There has been no public consultation with residents or users of the road.

“We believe this closure unfairly harms many ordinary people and should be reversed immediately, or at the very least, paused until proper public consultation has taken place.”

Temporary

A website, https://sites.google.com/view/reopenmontaguestreet, has been launched by Mr Glass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It states that Montague Street was closed to through traffic years ago, and since then has provided parking.

It says the road closure took place around four years ago and was presented to the public as a temporary measure to facilitate improvement works on the adjacent park, so went unopposed.

“Temporary bollards were placed halfway up the road, and new double yellow lines were painted on the remaining open section. The blocked-off area housed site cabins, heavy equipment and materials used during the work.

“That work was completed around two years ago, and residents were told the closure was temporary. We accepted it in good faith. But two years later, Montague Street remained closed, with no explanation or sign of it reopening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I asked many people: park volunteers, council staff, and others, and nobody could give a clear answer as to why the road was still shut. In April 2025, frustrated by the silence, I made a formal complaint to the council.

Prohibition

“Shortly after my complaint, the council acted, not by replying to me, but by issuing a new 18-month traffic prohibition order, citing a vague “likelihood of danger to the public” as the reason for it.

“I was not contacted or consulted. No evidence of danger was provided. The closure simply continued, now backed by an official notice.

“After discovering this action, I made further inquiries and found that a small group of residents from the adjacent road, who oppose car access, had quietly lobbied the council to keep Montague Street closed.

"This appears to have taken place without any formal public consultation or transparency.

“In response, I wrote to 10 councillors; including those responsible for this area, those covering the adjacent wards, and leaders of the main political groups on the council. Despite the urgency and impact of the issue, I have received no replies from any of them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another petition to the council, signed by 25 people, wants to see planters removed from Fir Street in Walkley.

The petition,started by Craig Milner, states: “I’m starting a petition to get the planters removed because they are pointless, they’ve upset my life, and having spoken to loads of other residents, their lives also.

“I now have travel nearly a mile extra every journey, and so does every other resident. It’s not a busy road, never has been, so I don’t get why they are there.

“I’ve used so much extra petrol since these have been installed, it doesn’t make sense at all.”