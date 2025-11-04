Call to tackle Sheffield city centre noisy street preachers – “I don’t want somebody shouting that I’ll go to hell”
Coun Laura Moynahan raised the issue during a discussion about the public spaces protection order (PSPO) covering anti-social behaviour in the city centre.
She told Sheffield City Council’s communities, parks and leisure policy committee yesterday (November 3) that Coun Karen McGowan had mentioned the issue of really loud busking and preaching at a meeting.
Coun Moynahan said: “I witnessed it on The Moor where the decibels were ridiculous. I went to the market to buy some fish and there were people sitting having their lunch on The Moor on those benches and they actually got up and walked away.
“They didn’t want to sit there through that noise.”
Coun Moynahan said that she understands that loud noise is not covered by the PSPO but the council should look at what powers it has to take action.
“I don’t want somebody shouting at me that I’m doomed and I’ll go to hell because I know that anyway. I don’t need anybody to tell me.”
Council director of customer experience and communities Tom Smith replied that the council already has powers on noise nuisance that it can use. He said that bringing in new rules needs careful consideration because it could have an impact on events and entertainment that the council does want to run.
He said he would report back to the committee.