PSPO “one tool in the box” to tackle Sheffield city centre anti-social behaviour

City Centre Ambassadors in Sheffield city centre. They are involved in using PSPO powers to deal with anti-social behaviour. Picture: Sheffield City Council

The public spaces protection order is “just one tool in the box” when it comes to tackling anti-social behaviour in Sheffield city centre, councillors were told.

A review of the first six months of operation of the order covering the city centre, called a PSPO, has shown some progress, a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s communities, parks and leisure policy committee agreed yesterday (November 3).

The PSPO, which came into force in April, gives police and council officers such as City Centre Ambassadors more powers to deal with drinking in an anti-social manner, aggressive begging, loitering, drug use and public urination or defecation.

A report to the committee showed 2,286 recorded breaches. Of those, 1,016 were for loitering, 681 were for begging, 327 for alcohol, 241 for drugs and 21 for urination or defecation.

The Sheffield city centre PSPO boundary map, showing the area where there are extra restrictions on anti-social behaviour such as aggressive begging

Anyone found breaching the order can be issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice or face prosecution. However, councillors were keen that action should be taken to offer homeless and other vulnerable people such as street drinkers help and support to tackle their problems rather than punishment.

A total of 72 people have been referred to harm reduction meetings to organise support packages.

Breaches

Council head of safer neighbourhood services Jason Siddall said that some of the 2,286 breaches were multiple breaches recorded in the same incident. “It’s certainly not 2,000 individuals,” he added.

Committee chair Coun Kurtis Crossthorn said that the city centre has started to feel safer and friendlier. He has had similar feedback from friends and family.

Coun Laura Moynahan said she thought six months was too soon to review the situation. She said that probably accounted for the lack of responses to a survey of city centre organisations.

She added: “I think though from what I’ve seen in the city centre – there is a cohort of people who are not responding, they are not using support services, they are reoffending and moving to other locations to offend.

“I do think we could have to move to enforcement action.” She said that some people believe they will not face any punishment if they breach the PSPO, adding: “They need to know something will happen.”

Coun Brian Holmshaw said a lot of people believe that the problem has just been moved elsewhere, such as his Broomhill and Sharrow Vale ward.

Panacea

He said people in the ward told him they have been hearing a lot more shouting in the night. “If this is creating situations elsewhere in the city, and we need better evidence for that, then this is not good for the city.”

A report to the committee said that the University of Sheffield has reported incidents on its main campus, which is outside the PSPO area.

Police Supt Paul Ferguson said: “None of us has predicted it would be a gold bullet or panacea. There will be some displacement but data shows that when you take some action there is dilution.”

He said that the council and police are working with organisations such as the Archer Project for homeless people and health and treatment services to help people where a fixed penalty notice would do nothing, unlike someone misbehaving on a lads’ night out.

He said they have complex disadvantages and seek to feed their addictions in the city centre.

Supt Ferguson said there are more visible foot patrols in West Street and Division Street, seeking to tackle problems early. Police are also talking to a national pubs chain and a national food chain about tackling issues associated with their premises.

Director of customer experience and communities Tom Smith said the PSPO is “one tool in the box” to tackle problems in the city centre, adding: “A useful tool it would appear from the first six months, but it’s one tool.”