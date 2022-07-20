The call is being made by Stocksbridge and Upper Don Conservative councillor Lewis Chinchen and Sheffield Lord Mayor Coun Sioned-Mair Richards, who also represents Manor Castle ward for Labour.

Their motion argues that electric vehicle ownership is skewed towards people who have off-street parking and “believes that we need to ensure that the 40% of households in this country that do not have access to off-street parking have ways to conveniently charge an EV”.

They say that Sheffield currently has no on-street residential vehicle charging infrastructure and that proper investment is needed to change this.

Many Sheffield electric vehicle drivers have to rely on charging points like this one at Fox Valley, Stocksbridge

The motion calls for a partnership between the Government, the council and the private sector enterprise to develop a network.

It says that the London borough of Lambeth has expanded on-street EV charging on 11 council estates through a partnership with a private company.

The motion calls for the council’s Transport, Regeneration and Climate PolicyCommittee to work on “a vision for every household in Sheffield to be within walking distance of a public EV charging point”.

It suggests inviting businesses to explore innovative solutions such as retractable chargers and applying to the Government’s On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme and the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) fund once this becomes fully available following national pilots.