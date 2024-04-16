Approval for Sheffield £9.4m GP surgery hub plan

A £9.4 million GP surgery hub serving NHS patients in Southey and Parson Cross has taken a major step towards being built.
By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 16th Apr 2024, 17:52 BST
Sheffield City Council’s finance committee today (April 16) agreed the £9,382,566 budget for the new GP hub on Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross. That will replace The Healthcare Surgery on Palgrave Road, Southey Green; Buchanan Road Surgery, Parson Cross; and Margetson Surgery on Remington Avenue, Parson Cross.

The aim is to update overcrowded GP surgeries and have the space to offer patients a wider range of health services under one roof. The new building, described in a report to the committee as “transformational”, is funded by NHS England.

The council is delivering the scheme and will act as landlord. The SAPA Group of GPs will then lease the building for 60 years, after which the council will own it.

The proposed new GP hub at the junction of Wordsworth Avenue and Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield. Picture: South Yorkshire NHS Integrated Care BoardThe proposed new GP hub at the junction of Wordsworth Avenue and Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield. Picture: South Yorkshire NHS Integrated Care Board
The proposed new GP hub at the junction of Wordsworth Avenue and Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield. Picture: South Yorkshire NHS Integrated Care Board

Overall, the £37m scheme will also see Burngreave Surgery and Sheffield Medical Centre relocating to a new centre on Spital Street, Burngreave and Page Hall Medical Centre and Upwell Street Surgery moving to a new building on Rushby Street, Fir Vale. The old Royal Bank of Scotland building on Church Street is being converted into a city centre GP surgery, replacing two on Mulberry Street.

The Wordsworth Avenue centre is the first to reach this stage in its approval. It is expected to be completed in 2025.

A report to the committee said that the new building will “address the challenges of the growing population that is estimated to rise from 12,265 to 13,332 up to 2041 for The Healthcare Surgery and Buchanan Road Surgery”.

