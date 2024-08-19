Approval for road safety investigations at three Sheffield injury accident hotspots

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is set to take place to cut the high number of accidents at three Sheffield road junctions in and around the city centre.

Feasibility studies costing £15,000 each will determine what action could be taken to improve road safety at three locations:

Eyre Street/Matilda Street;

London Road/St Marys Gate;

Bramall Lane roundabout.

A meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee today (August 19) approved the spending plans. The junctions have been identified as having the highest number of crashes resulting in injuries.

New road safety measures are being considered to cut accidents on Bramall Lane roundabout, Sheffield. Picture: Google Maps

The committee also agreed an increased budget for a new pedestrian crossing in Nether Edge.

Work will take place to come up with preliminary designs to improve safety at all three junctions. The funding comes from the Local and Neighbourhood Transport Complementary Programme, which is funded by the Department for Transport and administered through the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).

The committee approved an increased budget for the permanent installation of what was a temporary zebra crossing on the junction of Psalter Lane and Osborne Road in Nether Edge.

A permanent pedestrian crossing is to be installed at the junction of Psalter Lane and Osborne Road in Nether Edge, Sheffield. Picture: Google Maps

The budget will be increased by £179,000 to £274,000 because the crossing design will include extra measures to make it safer for pedestrians to use. The location has been slightly changed to avoid an obstruction on the pavement.

A temporary pedestrian crossing was provided on the road as part of measures to encourage active travel – walking, cycling and wheeling – in the area. A petition by people living in the area in 2021 to call on the council for a pedestrian crossing got 241 signatures.