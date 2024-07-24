Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Projects to make life easier for pedestrians in Sheffield, including children travelling to and from school, have won approval.

A meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee (July 22) agreed to funding for the projects.

The council’s School Streets budget will be increased from £203,700 to £530,000 to allow it to temporarily close off traffic to roads around five schools during term time as children arrive and leave. Latest primary schools named are Broomhill Infants, Mundella, Pye Bank, Pipworth and Hunters Bar Infants.

Other plans include spending £57,000 of government funding on feasibility studies to see what pedestrian improvements could be made on Handsworth Grange Road, Crookes Valley Road and Abbeydale Road.

Sheffield City Council active travel neighbourhood barriers in Townend Road, Crookes, Sheffield. Picture: Sheffield Council

A budget of £400,000, also funded by the Department of Transport, will be used to make experimental changes permanent in the Crookes Walkley active travel scheme area. It includes installing kerbing, planting and bollards plus associated signing, lines and camera enforcement.

Changes planned:

Two part-time traffic filters on Mona Avenue near Westways School;

Five two-way traffic filters in Walkey at Highton Street, Fir Street, Matlock Road;

Two-way traffic filters in Newent Lane and Hands Road, Crookes;

Two one-way traffic filters at either end of Greenhow Street;

A continuous footway in Crookes local centre.

School Streets temporary traffic closure measures in action around Carfield Primary School, Meersbrook, Sheffield - more are on the way

A temporary crossing at the junction of Crookesmoor Road and Conduit Road in the active travel area will also be made permanent and become a zebra crossing. It was originally intended to be signal controlled.

A Penistone Road active travel scheme will benefit from £390,000 for designs to create improvements to the cycle lane and walking environment from Rutland Road through to Claywheels Lane.

It will also investigate extending the cycle lane and improving walking from Claywheels Lane to Yewlands Academy and the creation of cycle links from Walkley, Hillsborough, Southey and Parson Cross.The aim is to support sustainable travel to schools near the route, directly linking to Yewlands Academy and Mansell, Chaucer, Meynell and Parkwood schools.