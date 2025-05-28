A popular Muslim community centre and mosque has been given the green light to stay in their new home in Sheffield city centre.

Andalus Community Centre took over the end-of-terrace building on Townhead Street in late 2024.

The centre runs its public offices from the ground floor and uses the two floors above for worship.

Andalus Community Centre has been given the green light to stay at its new home in Townshead Street in Sheffield city centre. | Google Maps, Studio H78

However, despite operating for half a year, the religious organisation had yet to secure planning permission from the city council.

A retrospective application was approved by Sheffield City Council last week, meaning the community centre can stay.

It was also given approval to add six new windows and build a disabled lift.

Andalus were formerly based in the the Mudfords Building on Exchange Street, but could not stay as a result of the Castlegate redevelopment project currently underway.

Andalus Community Centre holds classes and teaches qualifications to help refugees, minorities and people who do not speak English as a first language. It offers reading, writing and conversation courses, as well as a large number of vocational courses to help learners get jobs in social care.

The retroactive planning application received 35 letters of support and six objections, with the main arguments against it concerned with insufficient parking.