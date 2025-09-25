Action promised to tackle “alarming” rise in Sheffield school exclusions

A Google Maps view looking towards Sheffield Inclusion Centre in Spring Lane, Sheffield

A minority of Sheffield schools are responsible for the majority of pupil exclusions, which have risen by 32% in a year, councillors have been told.

The number of Sheffield children excluded from school in 2024-25 rose by 32%, averaging six a week, said a report considered by Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee on Monday (September 22).

The most common reason was persistent disruptive behaviour but more than 35% were attributed to a single incident, such as an assault on a pupil or member of staff.

As previously reported, the Sheffield Inclusion Centre, which provides alternative education for excluded students, is reaching capacity. That has led to changes to provide more places.

Coun Mike Levery, a member of Sheffield City Council's finance and performance policy committee. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

The council has a legal obligation to provide education for children from the sixth day after their exclusion.

Coun Douglas Johnson said the 32% rise in one year sounded “really alarming”. He said that Sheffield’s secondary school exclusions were second worst in the core cities.

Pressure

“The thing about secondary schools is in Sheffield they’re almost all academies. The report tells us the council’s own exclusions team is only often becoming involved at the point of exclusion, particularly for one-off offences.

Meredith Teasdale, strategic director of children's services at Sheffield City Council. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

“What that’s telling me is there’s a picture of academies wilfully excluding children, pushing them out of education, and then correspondingly we’re saying that’s putting huge pressure on our own inclusion centre, which there has been for quite a while.”

He asked if academies are out of control and if there is a fundamental problem with the academy system.

Strategic director of children’s services Meredith Teasdale said she had met multi-academy trust chief executives, who had showed a real commitment to ensuring that children belong in school.

She said a small number of schools are responsible for a large number of exclusions, leading to questions of accountability. She said there is a need for other schools to take on children who need a fresh start and there had been some real success with that.

Ms Teasdale said that research by academies shows a direct relationship between reading age and engagement in school.

Generalisations

A secondary school student with a reading age of nine or under will struggle at school, their attendance will probably be lower and they are more likely to be excluded.

She said that points to action to take place earlier.

Coun Mike Levery said: “I do take exception to Douglas’s comments about generalisations about trusts and permanent exclusions. I’ve been the chair of a largish secondary school in the city and it’s the governing body that make the decision with all the agencies there about children that are put forward for potential permanent exclusions.

“I can assure you that I have refused some as well that have been recommended because we clearly haven’t done enough work in the school to make sure that that child can continue to work and doesn’t need exclusion.”

Coun Mary Lea called the 32% increase “shocking”. She asked how many of those children should have an education, health and care plan in place and what primary schools are doing to raise reading standards.

“Once you’re excluded it’s a blight on your life and that can last for many, many years. Just all the opportunities and progress you should have made does get wiped out for some kids.”

Ms Teasdale said there’s a huge amount of work to do but a positive attitude from city leaders.