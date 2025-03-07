Accusation of “chummy agreements” in row over council trade union support

Coun Will Sapwell, a LibDem member of Sheffield City Council who argued that paid facility time for trade union convenors should be scrapped. Picture: Sheffield LibDems

Sheffield LibDem councillors have made an unsuccessful attempt to cut paid facility time for trade union convenors who represent workers at Sheffield City Council.

The move to cut £232,000 of facility time funding was proposed by the LibDems yesterday (March 6) at the council’s budget-setting meeting. The party put forward an amendment to the budget which had a list of spending proposals, funded by making savings of £1,239,000.

This also included axeing £615,000 on a ‘tram vision’ for Sheffield and the reallocation of £490,000 from an Invest in Sheffield Fund.

The LibDems proposed giving a total of £70,000 to the city’s seven Local Area Committees (LACs) to spend on cost-of-living help for their communities, plus £368,000 to replicate environmental stewardship schemes being run by two LACs.

Coun Matt Dwyer defending paid facility time for trade union convenors at Sheffield City Council at the council's budget-setting meeting on March 5, 2025. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

Other proposals in the amendment, which was voted down, included a year’s free bus passes for young carers, more independent travel trainers to help pupils with additional needs who use council transport to school and campaigns on knives and fly tipping. A heritage fund in the capital programme would examine the council’s historic buildings such as Meersbrook Hall and Birley Spa.

Coun Will Sapwell said that his union the British Medical Association had won a pay deal for junior doctors. He compared this to the eight-month strike for union recognition by Unite bin workers employed by council contractor Veolia.

Scepticism

He said: “I, and indeed many residents in Sheffield, will look with scepticism at any negotiations where stakeholders on either side are exchanging cash and chummy agreements.

“Members can paste this clause all you like but I am a proud trade unionist and I have represented my union through my profession at the highest level. But I would struggle to trust that my union had members’ interests at heart, with no conflict of interest, if they were receiving cash from the NHS.

“And I do wonder how council employees feel about their union’s ability to represent them, knowing that their trade union receives cash from their employer or contract holder.”

Coun Sapwell pointed to the LibDem proposal to spend £247,000 on degree apprenticeships for speech and language therapists. He asked: “How would you rather £250,000 of your council tax be spent – on backroom deals or for therapy for children in need, because, along with the two-child benefit cap, we know where Labour stands.”

Labour Coun Matt Dwyer responded: “We hear from the Liberal Democrats that they stand up for working people time after time, yet their amendment would attack one of the most fundamental rights of council employees.

Bargain

“It seeks to remove their right to collectively, organise, bargain and be represented by their trade union because that is what the removal of facility time does.

“It means the staff working for the council cannot engage in meaningful consultation on their terms and conditions, led by local representatives who know the services, know the policies and have a relationship with the employer that can lead to constructive solutions.

“What this says to them at a time when their roles are being reviewed is that they are not valued and they do not matter – that is what you’re saying to them.”

The council is conducting a review of staff pay grades after a GMB union campaign warned of a major gender pay gap.