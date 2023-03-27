Barnsley Council has set aside an extra £2m to repair roads across the borough this year.

Senior highways officers have proposed improvements to carriageways and footways at more than 50 locations across the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BMBC will spend an extra £2m on top of its £15m highways budget to improve the borough’s principal roads and side streets. A further £3.5m will fund active travel and other projects.

Senior highways officers have proposed improvements to carriageways and footways at more than 50 locations across the borough.

Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways, said: “We’re proud to announce a substantial investment into our highway network through this year’s budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The extra £2m will be used to repair over 50 locations across the borough – with over £20m invested into the network this year.

“Over the next three years, we’re delivering significant investment right across the borough; fixing our roads, investing in our communities, unlocking economic opportunities.”

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said: “The extremes of weather we have experienced over the last 12 months have impacted our roads over the winter. We have teams working hard to keep on top of emergency pothole repairs, including at weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like every local authority in the country, maintaining our road network is a huge challenge. We have a maintenance backlog, but thanks to sustained investment into the network we are chipping away at that backlog and improving Barnsley’s roads.