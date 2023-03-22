Barnsley cabinet agrees £20m improvements for council housing including new kitchens and boilers

Barnsley Council’s cabinet has agreed to invest £20m to improve council housing across the borough in the coming year.

Of the funding £9.6m will upgrade 1,080 properties with full or partial kitchen or bathroom replacements, heating system improvements, electrical rewires and upgrades and external works to properties.

A further £5.2m has been allocated for works at 1,789 properties including roofing, heating replacements, and other heating works, as well as kitchen, bathroom, guttering, door or window replacements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a further £5.6m to fund works to district heating networks, adaptations for tenants with special needs, one-off structural works, re-wiring and refurbishment works at community centres.

Of the funding £9.6m will upgrade 1,080 properties with full or partial kitchen or bathroom replacements, heating system improvements, electrical rewires and upgrades and external works to properties.

Some properties will also be eligible for boiler replacements, saving tenants an average of £105 a year on their energy costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad