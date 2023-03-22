News you can trust since 1887
Barnsley cabinet agrees £20m improvements for council housing including new kitchens and boilers

Barnsley Council’s cabinet has agreed to invest £20m to improve council housing across the borough in the coming year.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:37 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 11:37 GMT

Of the funding £9.6m will upgrade 1,080 properties with full or partial kitchen or bathroom replacements, heating system improvements, electrical rewires and upgrades and external works to properties.

A further £5.2m has been allocated for works at 1,789 properties including roofing, heating replacements, and other heating works, as well as kitchen, bathroom, guttering, door or window replacements.

There will be a further £5.6m to fund works to district heating networks, adaptations for tenants with special needs, one-off structural works, re-wiring and refurbishment works at community centres.

Some properties will also be eligible for boiler replacements, saving tenants an average of £105 a year on their energy costs.

During today’s (March 22) cabinet meeting, councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, council leader, said that the scheme reiterated “the council’s commitment to Bernslai Homes tenants and social housing in general.”

Barnsley CouncilBarnsley