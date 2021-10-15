Council tax support may be extended

Barnsley Town Hall

The authority offers a discount on council tax bills for people on low incomes and benefits, thanks to government funding.

Discounts range from 25 per cent to 82 per cent, depending on household income and the number of children in the household.

A public consultation is now being held to ask resident’s views on extending the scheme into 2022/23, using council funding.

Councillor Alan Gardiner, cabinet spokesperson for core services, said: “We are proud that our council tax support scheme has been able to offer enhanced support to those that need it most this year.

“We want to see this level of support remain in place, which is why we are proposing to use council funds to extend our enhanced support.

“I would encourage residents to see what we’re proposing and have their say."