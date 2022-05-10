Council secures £330,000 for a raft of specialist disabled toilets in these Doncaster locations

The council will formally accept the £330,000 Changing Places toilets grant awarded by the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

The decision will be signed off at a cabinet meeting chaired by Mayor Ros Jones this week.

In July 2021, DLUHC invited councils in England to apply for a share of £30 million capitalfunding to install life-enhancing Changing Places toilets in existing buildings in their communities.

How the specialst toilets could look in a number of areas across Doncaster.

These facilities, called ‘Changing Places’ toilets after a campaign which started in 2005, are designed to meet the needs of disabled children and adults with complex care needs who need carer support.

This includes equipment such as hoists, privacy screens, adult-sized changing benches, peninsula toilets and space for carers.

Doncaster Council submitted an Expression of Interest in the first round of funding applications in September 2021.

In the March 2022 Spring Statement, Chancellor Rishi Sunak MP confirmed that Doncaster had been successful with its application and is to be awarded a total of £330,000.

The seven locations chosen for these specialist toilets, are:

Askern Country Park and Pool Thorne Leisure Centre Edlington Leisure Centre Rossington Community Swimming Pool Doncaster Dome Cycle Track Doncaster Marketplace Sandall Park

A further £56,000 is being funded by Friends of Sandall Park and Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust.

Emily Adams, policy and insight manager at DMBC, said: “It is widely recognised that active environments and opportunities to participate in cultural activities are crucial to mental and physical health.

“Therefore, following engagement with carer groups, key locations have been identified which will support Doncaster’s aim to reduce inequalities and improve the health of our residents by enabling greater access to the town centre, parks, leisure, and cultural opportunities in the borough.

“The installation of these new facilities will create more opportunities for disabled residents and their families to benefit from the sporting, leisure, and cultural opportunities that Doncaster has to offer. It will allow these residents to become more connected with their community and will lead to improved health and wellbeing outcomes.