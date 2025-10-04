Council officials have raised concerns with MPs about out of town taxi drivers operating in Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officials from Rotherham Council voiced fears in evidence presented to a parliamentary select committee on the licensing of taxis and private hire vehicles.

They told MPs that they are worried over rules that allow taxi drivers who are licensed in other parts of the county to come and ply their trade in Rotherham, with Rotherham authorities having no information about them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MP for Rotherham Sarah Champion, pictured left, also gave evidence | National World

Rotherham bolstered its regulations after the child sexual exploitation scandal in the town, bringing in rules including taxis having video cameras inside the vehicles.

They want laws to be updated to keep up with changes in the industry, including the introduction of taxi apps, which also allow drivers from other areas into the town.

The authority told MPs in evidence: “It is considered essential that urgent action is taken to address the issues raised above, as the current situation represents the most significant threat to the safety of the travelling public in Rotherham.”

They told the committee that the current rules for hackney carriages and private hire vehicles are outdated and do not effectively protect the public from risks to their safety.

They said their main concerns were:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> The ability of vehicles to operate predominantly in a different area to that from which they obtained a licence (out of town working) exposes the public in that area to unacceptable risks to their safety.

> Laws have not kept pace with developments in the way that customers access taxis, particularly with regard to digital/ app-based services, which have brought an increase in the level of cross border working and out of town vehicles operating in a particular area.

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion also gave evidence.

She said afterwards: “Historic failures in local licencing were recognised as a significant contributing factor in enabling the horrific child sexual exploitation that occurred here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In response, Rotherham Council introduced some of the most stringent licencing regimes in the country.”

But she said the town’s high standards were being undercut by drivers, who can apply to other authorities with lower standards for their taxi licences and still operate in the borough.

She added: “This fundamentally undermines the efforts of Rotherham to ensure our children are protected and is unfair on the local drivers who work hard to lead by example. “