Council leader tours new homes under construction in Rotherham town centre

When complete, Westgate Riverside will made up of 72 homes, including apartments and houses, overlooking the River Don.

Fourty-four will be available for council rent, 20 for private sale and eight under shared ownership.

A tour of development was taken by council leader Chris Read and councillor Denise Lelliott last week, which is one of the three council housing projects due to be completed this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A guided tour of new development was taken by council leader Chris Read and councillor Denise Lelliott last week, which is one of the three council housing projects due to be completed this year.

Councillor Read said: “This is an exciting transformation and what we’ve seen today is impressive. The housing looks great and will provide modern living. I’m looking forward to welcoming people into their new homes.”