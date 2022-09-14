Council leader says extra £10m for Rotherham market redevelopment will not “further burden taxpayer”

The redevelopment of Rotherham Markets is on hold, whilst the council seeks to fill a funding gap of funding gap of £9.8m.

A report states that the extra cash will be needed for the project due to “base materials that are becoming scarcer”.

Conservative councillor Councillor Tim Baum-Dixon asked the council leader today (September 14) if the plan was still viable.

“Is it actually going to deliver value for money taxpayers of Rotherham, given the extended cost?” He added.

Speaking at today’s overview and scrutiny management board, Councillor Chris Read said that £5m of the shortfall can be made up through the Mayoral Combined Authority gainshare funding.

“We do have some provision in our capital programme for inflation,” he added.

“This is a priority project. Is there a million pounds that can come out of any of the other things that are perhaps less of a priority?

“We’re still delivering the big things that we said we’re going to do.

We are not talking about a further burden on the council taxpayer.

“We are not borrowing further to fund that.

“We think it’s an important part of the town centre redevelopment.”

Coun Read added that “considerable investment” would be needed just to maintain the 1970s – built markets, which are “getting to end of life”.

Councillor Ken Wyatt added that doing nothing to the market building is “not an option” as it is “rotting away”.

“We are committed to the markets and the offer that it brings to the town centre, and how that can be developed – maybe bring in younger audiences.”

The report adds that a review of the scheme has taken place, and funding has been proposed to bridge the gap.

It includes £5m from the Mayoral Combined Authority’s gainshare project, £2.9m that was earmarked for the central library relocation, and re-directed operational building budget of £1.8m, utilising the elements of this budget earmarked for central library and markets capital maintenance.