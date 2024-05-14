Council chief’s ‘concern’ over proposed boundary changes – including plans to ‘divide’ Birdwell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposals to change Barnsley’s council boundaries have been met with concern that some communities may be divided.

The boundary commission has proposed a raft of changes to the boundaries of Barnsley’s wards, which they say will even out the number of voters in each area.

The commission is reviewing Barnsley for the first time since 2003 in a bid to ensure that all councillors on BMBC will represent about the same number of electors.

It has amended previous plans to move Silkstone Common from Penistone East into the Dodworth ward, and has now proposed that Silkstone Common remain in Penistone East.

More than 120 residents contacted the Boundary Commission over the plans, and the body said that consultations with residents have ‘demonstrated the strong community ties between Silkstone and Silkstone Common’.

Other proposals include placing Carlton into the Monk Bretton ward, rather than the village currently being split between Monk Bretton and Royston.

Electors along the B6096 Stonyford Road/Station Road, south of the River Dove and west of Park Hill and the sewage works, will be moved from Darfield ward to Wombwell ward, and Darfield will include Great HOughton.

Darfield will be renamed Darfield and Great Houghton, ‘to reflect the fact that the parish forms a substantial part of the new ward’.

Birdwell would be moved to the Worsbrough ward, but Birdwell Common would remain in the Rockingham ward under the plans, which the Electoral Commission says would even out numbers of voters per councillor, providing ‘good electoral equality’.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said that the authority has ‘concerns’ over splitting the Birdwell ward, and is ‘looking at alternatives’.

“We’re pleased the Local Government Boundary Commission has revised its projections of electors in each ward, which has meant it’s now possible to reunite Silkstone and Silkstone Common. This was our original intention. It’s also good news that it’s no longer necessary to split Great Houghton.

“We’re concerned about the commission’s proposal to divide Birdwell, and we’re looking at possible alternatives which we will share with the Commission as part of our formal response.

“We want to make sure the proposals are future-proofed for Barnsley in terms of population growth so we don’t have to do another boundary review in the near future.”