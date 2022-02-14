Sheffield Council is introducing a daily charge to drive in the city centre near the end of this year for taxis, vans, lorries, coaches and buses that do not meet clean emissions standards.

The charge will be £10 a day for the most polluting vans and taxis and £50 a day for the most polluting coaches, buses and lorries.

Sheffield Council is introducing a Clean Air Zone later this year and penalties for not paying could amount to hundreds of pounds.

Automatic cameras will track licence plates driving in the city centre and fines will be issued to those caught out.

Personal cars and some other vehicles such as those used by the emergency services will be exempt.

How will the charges be paid?

Drivers of vehicles they know will be charged will be able to pay by buying a licence which will last for one day only and they will have to buy a licence every day they drive in the zone.

Licences can be bought: no more than six days before the day it is needed, on the day drivers enter the zone or up to six days after that day.

Licences must be purchased from the Central Clean Air Zone service which is operated by the government although the government will tell the council who has paid for a licence.

What will happen if you don’t pay the charge?

Costs will spiral if drivers do not keep up with their payments.

Under the council’s plans, if drivers do not pay they will be issued a penalty charge of £120 which will be reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days of receiving the notice. If they fail to pay within 28 days the fine will increase to £180.

This will be on top of the charge to drive in the Clean Air Zone and both can be applied each day.