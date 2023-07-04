Cost of Living crisis: Sheffield Liberal Democrats call for £600,000 boost to support

Sheffield Liberal Democrats have put forward a motion calling on the council to put an extra £600,000 into cost of living support.

Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of the party, will present the motion in a full council meeting this week, urging fellow councillors to vote through the boost.

His motion said the funding could be taken from unallocated resources in this year’s budget.

It proposes providing £200,000 in additional grant funding to Citizens Advice to expand its volunteer trainers and provide more face to face support, and £400,000 to local area committees – divided so the most deprived areas have the most support – to use for cost of living.

Coun Mohammed said: “The local area committees have been a vital part of the cost of living response in their localities, including working closely with Welcome Places, providing grants to voluntary, community and faith organisations, and producing locally tailored communications.”

He said the crisis hit people hard in the city, with Sheffield seeing record numbers of homelessness and rocketing reliance on food banks.