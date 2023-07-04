News you can trust since 1887
Cost of Living crisis: Sheffield Liberal Democrats call for £600,000 boost to support

Sheffield Liberal Democrats have put forward a motion calling on the council to put an extra £600,000 into cost of living support.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST

Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of the party, will present the motion in a full council meeting this week, urging fellow councillors to vote through the boost.

His motion said the funding could be taken from unallocated resources in this year’s budget.

It proposes providing £200,000 in additional grant funding to Citizens Advice to expand its volunteer trainers and provide more face to face support, and £400,000 to local area committees – divided so the most deprived areas have the most support – to use for cost of living.

Coun Shaffaq Mohammed. Sheffield Liberal Democrats have put forward a motion calling on the council to put an extra £600,000 into cost of living support.Coun Shaffaq Mohammed. Sheffield Liberal Democrats have put forward a motion calling on the council to put an extra £600,000 into cost of living support.
Coun Mohammed said: “The local area committees have been a vital part of the cost of living response in their localities, including working closely with Welcome Places, providing grants to voluntary, community and faith organisations, and producing locally tailored communications.”

He said the crisis hit people hard in the city, with Sheffield seeing record numbers of homelessness and rocketing reliance on food banks.

Read the motion in full via the council’s website.

