Cost of Barnsley's Glass Works scheme rises to £210m as cabinet asked to approve £600,000 for flagship scheme

A report to go before councillors at next week's cabinet meeting recommends the approval of the revised budget for the Glass Works scheme and the wider town centre redevelopment at a total cost of £210.6M.

When the project was announced in 2017, Barnsley Council said its total investment into the development was £120 million.

The report states that the current capital cost of the Glassworks stands at £209.9M , and "several additional cost pressures have since materialized", totalling £1,402,500.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An underspend of £736,000 will be used to contribute to the increased costs, and the remaining £667,000 will be funded "from a reduction in the running costs of the Glassworks development during 2021/22 due to the six month delay in opening".

The cost pressures include £225,000 incurred as a result of the delays to the new Market Gate Bridge - £140,000 for "Barnsley Football Club temporary bridge security" and South Yorkshire Police road closures, and £85,000 for bridge maintenance and cleaning.

The costs also include £38,000 for CCTV, £56,500 for "wayfinding and totemsignage", £43,000 for traffic management on Cheapside while the basement was "out of commission", and £50,000 to recolate the centre management team.

The report states: "As a result of the further delay in completion of the Glassworks Bridge, there is a requirement to extend the security arrangements and road closures for Barnsley FC home games as instructed by South Yorkshire Police, together with ongoing maintenance for the temporary bridge."

"There are currently 11 units which are vacant. Targets and types of businesses have been identified for these units to ensure a dynamic tenant mix," adds the report.

"Footfall for the town centre is close to pre-2019 levels, which is bucking the wider trends across the country.