Consultation to lower speed limit on Rotherham Road after petition gains more than 600 signatures

A petition submitted to RMBC calling for more safety measures on Cumwell Lane and Kingsforth Lane has reached 622 signatures, and will be discussed at the next full council meeting on April 13.

A freedom of information request revealed that since 2019, two deaths have occurred on the road, as well as three serious incidents and three slight incidents.

Conservative councillors Simon Ball for Hellaby and Maltby West and Tom Collingham for Thurcroft and Wickersley South submitted the petition, which was started by Phil Owen.

Councillor Tom Collingham, Alexander Stafford MP and Councillor Simon Ball

Coun Collingham told the local democracy reporting service: “Since I was elected in May last year, we’ve been trying to get road safety measures sorted.

“It’s heartbreaking to see we’ve had deaths on the road and that we are still asking for action to be taken.

“We need to see this get implemented, whether it is dropping the speed limit 50 miles an hour, which will take time, or putting the cat studs in, or other measures that are needed to make road users feel safe.”

Coun Ball added: “It was very heartbreaking to have to go to two cabinet meetings, one after the other and say that we’ve had another fatality on this road. It was awful to do.

“So we’ve called for everything that we can, we’re looking for average speed cameras, we’d look to have probably barriers on the corner where the fish pond is, and lighting.

“I think lighting is a very good key. It would show where the bend is where most of the accidents occur.”

Alexander Stafford, Conservative MP for Rother Valley added: “It’s clear that the residents locally are demanding action should be taken.

“We’ve waited too long for this to happen. It shouldn’t be about box ticking, it should be about the council getting it right straight away.

“It’s an issue I’ve raised in parliament, the death of a young person.

“We just need to get this sorted quickly before more life will be lost, because that’s what’s going to happen.

“More people unfortunately will die on this road unless it gets sorted.”

Tom Smith, Rotherham Council’s assistant director for community safety and street scene said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of those who have lost their lives in tragic circumstances.

“We continue to work with partners including South Yorkshire Police to analyse collisions at this location, in order to identify whether there’s a pattern and possible causes. This research will determine if further improvements can be made to the road and evidence collected will be presented to Her Majesty’s Coroner in due course.

“In recent weeks new warning signs and markers have been introduced on Kingsforth Lane and the council continues to monitor the condition of the road daily.

“Over the next few months, improved road markings and central road studs will be installed and part of the road will be resurfaced.