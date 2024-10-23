Concerns raised and objections submitted to new TRO proposal on busy Sheffield roads

More than a dozen people have raised concerns and submitted objections about a new traffic regulation order (TRO) project planned on two of the busiest roads in Sheffield.

More than a dozen people have raised concerns and submitted objections about a new traffic regulation order (TRO) project planned on two of the busiest roads in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee could approve the new TRO as part of the “Connecting Sheffield: Abbeydale Road and Ecclesall Road Project”.

If approved, the TRO will replace existing TROs and implement amendments to bus lanes and waiting and loading restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it’s been widely reported, the proposal includes implementing “a range of bus priority measures along London Road, Abbeydale Road and Ecclesall Road to improve bus journey time reliability and consistency”.

A document said: “Public transport operating along the London Road, Abbeydale Road and Ecclesall Road corridors are subject to delays which lead to slow and unreliable bus journey times.

“Analysis conducted by bus operator First Group in 2019 highlighted the top 20 locations across the city where their services experience the most significant delay.

“London Road, Abbeydale Road and Ecclesall Road corridors were amongst the locations where buses were subject to the most significant delays.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The “priority measures” proposed include infrastructure improvements at or near junctions and bus stops; traffic signal upgrades with buses given priority at junctions; and the enhanced enforcement of parking and loading within bus lanes during their hours of operation with cameras.

However, following a public consultation the council has reported that more than a dozen objections/concerns have been raised – mainly about parking and loading restrictions (12 references), and bus lanes (eight references).

Parking and loading restrictions

One of the biggest concerns residents raised with the proposal was the introduction of no waiting at any time (double yellow lines) parking restrictions on the outbound side of Abbeydale Road between the Archer Road junction and Troutbeck Road junction.

They said it would result in the loss of parking spaces and this would put pressure on Troutbeck Road “where demand for parking is already high”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, officers say the restrictions would remove parking space for approximately six vehicles during off-peak traffic periods and the benefits of the proposal merit it as Abbeydale Road is an A road and a key bus route.

There was also a big concern around potential restrictions around the Abbeydale Road and Springfield Road junction but the report says no further restriction is planned – though a disabled parking spot is proposed as there are no disabled persons badge holders parking places close to businesses in this area.

Bus lanes

The report said there were four references to the proposed increase to the hours of operation of the inbound bus lane on Abbeydale Road between the Hastings Road junction and Bannerdale Road junction to 24 hours.

While residents felt it was not necessary, officers explained that it had been proposed “as part of the works to provide a segregated bus lane to bypass the Abbeydale Road and Tesco access road junction to improve bus priority through this junction and onwards towards the Abbeydale Road, Bannerdale Road and Archer Road junction”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 24-hour bus lane, they added, would also mitigate road safety concerns.

There were other references to parts of the bus lane not being “beneficial”; a “short” extension of the inbound bus lane; and the removal of another short bit of the inbound bus lane.

Officers noted that all changes would serve the purpose of helping the traffic flow and road safety measures on those busy roads.

The report will be discussed more broadly at 10am next Wednesday (October 30) at Sheffield Town Hall.