“Complex” land purchasing delays Dinnington’s Levelling Up project
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council was awarded more than £11m of Levelling Up funding in March 2023 for improvements to Dinnington town centre, but has met delays over the ownership of the land and buildings.
Rother Valley’s Labour MP Jake Richards has called on RMBC to update residents on the project, criticising a ‘lack of communication’ from the council.The former Limelands building on Laughton Road was burned out in an arson attack in 2019, and will be cleared as part of the scheme.
However, the clearance has been complicated as several private properties need to be purchased by the council in order for the scheme to go ahead.
Sharon Kemp, chief executive of RMBC, said that the council has made ‘good progress’ on the site, and confirmed that RMBC now owns 38-54 Laughton Road, and has agreed terms with four other building owners.
Ms Kemp added that the council has faced difficulties accessing the site, but demolition work is due to begin early next year and the scheme is expected to be complete by autumn 2026.
Mr Richards said: “Whilst I’d like the works to happen more quickly….it’s clear that the project requires complex purchasing of private land, and negotiation with landlords and shopkeepers for arrangements for their businesses during the building work.
“This does take time. But we must also keep the council’s feet to the fire to ensure these latest timeframes, at the very least, are kept to.
“I still want the council to commit to further communications and updates with the public.”
