The details of Sheffield City Council's "preferred" bid for the future of the Cole Brothers building have been revealed, with a date shared for a final decision.

The Strategy and Resources Committee will meet next Wednesday to discuss a report into the six "high quality" proposals put forward for the building, and whether to press on to the next stage of detailed negotiations with the "preferred bidder".

Councillor Tom Hunt, Leader of the Council and Chair of the Strategy and Resources Committee, said: "We are delighted to have the opportunity to decide the future of an important and much-loved building in the city centre. This promises to be a really positive step forward for Sheffield. We can’t wait to see the building come to life again over the coming years."

The preferred bid is proposing transforming the building into a multi-use space containing cafes, retail, leisure, event space and workspace. It is said the scheme would "complement" the existing and proposed development within the Heart of the City project.

The plans would see the Barker's Pool and Cambridge Street entrances "opened up" to allow for outdoor dining areas, with the rest of the ground floor filled with retail units. These units would hold a particular interest in independent businesses.

The lower ground floor would be used for leisure, with the upper floors used as workspaces, studio spaces and a gym. A pocket park is also planned for the top of the building.

Cllr Hunt continued: “It is fantastic to see high calibre developers showing so much interest in our city and willing to invest on a significant scale. It shows developers are watching and noticing Sheffield and want to be a part of the positive changes that are happening here.”

The existing car park structure would remain, but with "far fewer" parking spaces for use by the building's tenants. Refurbishment is said to follow a "light touch, maximum impact" approach.

The building has been empty since John Lewis closed their store in the building in 2021, with controversy following as the structure was grade II listed in 2022, protecting it from demolition.