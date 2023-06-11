Sheffield bosses have taken fright at the city council leader’s suggestions for the Cole Brothers building - and put forward their own ideas for the key site.

Coun Tom Hunt has called for the former John Lewis department store to be turned into a cultural hub, library and council flats. But that was met with dismay from some bosses who want a more commercial development that offers ‘somewhere to spend your money’.

Coun Hunt chairs the Strategy and Resources Committee which meets on Wednesday, June 28 to choose a buyer from among six bidders.

Jeremy Brooke, chief executive SSB Law Solicitors, said the city centre was “dead” and urged the authority to choose a developer who would bring back quality retail and “enable employers like us to attract and retain talented staff.”

The future of the former John Lewis/ Cole Brothers building could be decided this month

He added: “There have been numerous uses floated including council flats, cultural centres and a 21st century library amongst others. We need to be honest with ourselves and acknowledge that none of these will address the real issue facing Sheffield city centre. The city centre is dead, there's no one around, despite a massive student population, and there's nowhere to spend your money.”

Property expert David Slater said: “Just how many cultural hubs do we intend to have? Tom Hunt and co may be best advised to hand the building over to the professional sector and let them decide. My vote would be ultra-swanky des res S1 post code which brings in a few quid to the ever decreasing coffers, caused by far too much culture spending, and Tom can hope that the card carrying champagne socialists move in.”

Paul Harrison, of Property Solutions, said: “Demolish and let someone build something amazing...Sheffield deserves something great. The local authority and Historic England should un-list it and apologise to future generations for a missed opportunity.”

Paul Taylor, owner of Taylor Taylor Barbers, said: “Why doesn’t the council try to get John Lewis back? Incentivise them with a deal.”

Richard McGrail, financial distribution executive, said: “Anything but the museum of football please!”

The store has been empty since John Lewis closed the branch in 2021, with the loss of 299 jobs. It was Grade II listed last summer. Owner Sheffield Council is selling it on a 250-year lease.

Coun Tom Hunt once proposed this: An art gallery (potentially a new home for Graves Gallery) in the former John Lewis building.