Clean Air Zone: ‘don’t panic’ Sheffield Council tells businesses waiting weeks for vital support

Businesses who have been waiting weeks for vital support were told not to panic as the Clean Air Zone started charging up to £50 per day to drive in the city centre and ring road today.

Drivers of the most polluting buses, coaches, lorries, vans and taxis can apply for grants to upgrade to Clean Air Zone (CAZ) compliant vehicles and there are some exemptions, too.

William Steward, director for climate change at the council, said more than 2,600 applications were made for CAZ support as of Thursday but officers were struggling to process them.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, co-chair of the transport committee, said of those he believed the council had only contacted around 1,000 – but the authority refused to confirm exact figures.

Coun Iqbal said: “We have had some teething problems due to the number of applications that have come in. I am also meeting with officers on a weekly basis to look at how we are performing, who is getting in touch, who is getting the support, what are the issues we are picking up and how can we address those.”

It has left businesses waiting weeks to hear whether they will receive crucial funding or exemptions that could mean the difference between staying afloat and going bust.

Mr Stewart said: “We have a team of officers working behind the scenes flat out to try to process them as quickly as possible. We have recruited some new people as well in the last couple of weeks to bolster that team and provide additional support. We will get through those applications as quickly as possible.

“My message to people is: don’t panic if you haven’t heard back straight away from us, sometimes it is taking a couple of weeks for officers to come back to people. Don’t panic, we will get back to you and we will work with you on your application.”

When asked why the council had not processed these ahead of the CAZ starting, Mr Stewart said: “It takes a longer time to process these applications, so there are various things that we need to do as a council and there are various things the applicants need to do in terms of finding the correct information. That does take a bit of time.”

If people are currently in the system, going through the application process, they will not be charged.

Not enough funding to help everyone

Some will miss out even if they get through to the council.

Mr Stewart said government gave £20 million to support businesses and a further £8 million if that runs out but it was not enough. He said the authority was committed to keeping pressure on ministers to provide more.

“We know that even with £28 million that still isn’t enough to cover every single vehicle that will be coming into the Clean Air Zone so we will continue to push government,” he said.

Coun Iqbal has repeatedly said previous snapshot analysis showed at least around 17,500 drivers would need a grant but government provided funding for only 2,500.

He added: “We don’t have a limitless amount of cash. It’s very important that those who are eligible apply for the support that is available. We are monitoring this on a weekly basis and we are in regular discussion with government.

“I have been raising with government for the past 18 months that because of Brexit, Covid and the cost of living crisis prices are rocketing and we need to financially support those businesses that want to make that transition.”

