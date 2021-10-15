Christmas light switch on to go ahead

The event was cancelled due to bad weather in 2019, and it was replaced with the Light and Hope projection at Rotherham Minster, and Christmas carols in 2020 when Covid-19 restrictions were in place.

The council say that a range of “fun activities” will take place at the switch on event, and more details will be revealed nearer the time.

Leanne Buchan, Rotherham Council’s head of creative programming and engagement said of the event: “Rotherham’s Christmas light switch on will be held in Rotherham Town Centre on November 26th at 6pm until 8pm.

“A range of fun activities will be taking place at Clifton Park Museum and Rotherham Civic Theatre before the countdown in anticipation of the light switch on.

“We will be announcing Covid-19 safety measures nearer the time.”