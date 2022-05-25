Changes to health and social care directorate approved by Barnsley’s cabinet

The current post of public health director, held by Julia Burrows, will no longer exist, and Ms Burrows will instead become the executive director of public health and communities.

The change will come into effect from July 1, should the merge be approved by full council during tommorrow’s meeting.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, told a special cabinet meeting today that the move will save around £28,000 of taxpayer cash each year.

The directorate and the executive director of adults and communities is also proposed to be re-designated to that of the executive director of place health and adult social care

“Really positive news for Barnsley in that the NHS changes that are taking place across the country with a view to integrating social care and health services,” Coun Houghton told the meeting.

“The government are reorganising the way the NHS works, and have created a director of place for health and social care for each borough and city across the country.

“So we will have in Barnsley, as part of the integrated care system director of place for Barnsley.