Support services for Barnsley residents affected by substance misuse to continue

The current service, provided by charity Humankind is due to end in March 2023, and a report to Barnsley Council’s cabinet proposes that the service continues.

Despite an overall budget reduction of £426,094 since 2017, Humankind has overseen a number of improvements, such as a three percent increase in service users completing opiate programmes, and alcohol completions are up by 11 per cent.

The report seeks approval to continue with Humankind as the provider for substance misuse services, and to include the Multiple and Complex Housing provision for people aged 25+ into the substance misuse contract.

The report states that Humankind Charity has also “successfully managed and integrated additional Barnsley health and social care services, including Thrive Barnsley Service for people facing multiple disadvantages and the Early Intervention and Prevention Service for individuals with low-level mental health problems”.

“As an established service provider, we believe that Humankind Charity is best placed to continue working with commissioners,” adds the report.

“A potential competitive tender process would come at a time of significant change across the commissioning and funding landscape.

“As one of the most successful providers at delivering against the universal grant funding objectives, Humankind Charity are well positioned to respond clearly and effectively to strategic and funding changes.”

The current contract costs of providing the substance misuse service is £3.269m and includes an additional £400,000 grant from the government to increase delivery capacity of the contract according to the report.