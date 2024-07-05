"Change begins now" - Sheffield MPs need to act after city turned red again
Sheffield is all red again after Labour's landslide victory, and the worst defeat in history for the Conservatives.
So now is the time for Sheffielders to hold their new MPs to account and demand the changes and improvements that so many want - whether that is more money for the NHS and schools, better public transport, more investment to bridge the north-south divide, more money to tackle crime...
The city, and country, made their votes count yesterday to force through change. Those who went to the ballot box were saying 'enough is enough'. It is vital now that those we have trusted to fight for us, deliver for us and our city.
We'd love to know the issues in Sheffield you want addressed as a priority by this new Government. Feel free to contact me with your thoughts.
