Chairman of Sheffield’s independent inquiry into the street trees dispute is announced

Sheffield Council has chosen Sir Mark Lowcock after what it describes as an exhaustive, nationally promoted recruitment process with the support of independent legal advisers.

The council says the role attracted interest from high calibre applicants from a range of backgrounds and Sir Mark was appointed following a robust interview process involving councillors, senior officers and a stakeholder panel.

Sir Mark has expertise in international affairs, governance, audit and management of public services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City centre.

From 2017 to 2021 he held the position of United Nations Under-Secretary-General for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

Previous roles include permanent secretary for the Department for International Development and head of environment policy at the Overseas Development Administration.

He is currently a Visiting Professor at the London School of Economics and Distinguished Non-Resident Fellow at the Center for Global Development.

Deputy Council Leader Julie Grocutt said: “I’m delighted that we are able to recommend Sir Mark.

“It’s vital that as a city we are able to come to a shared understanding of what happened and why, learn any lessons that are necessary, and move forward together and I’m confident that Sir Mark will be able to deliver on that.”

Coun Douglas Johnson, Executive member for climate change, environment and transport said Sir Mark would be a “fiercely independent” chair for the inquiry.