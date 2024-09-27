Car parking prices changing in Barnsley town centre to simplify system

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New measures have been introduced by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, in a bid to make paying for car parking more simple.

Under the new plan, the existing division between commuter and retail/leisure car parks will be eliminated. All council car parks will adopt a straightforward pricing structure of £1 per hour during weekdays, with a maximum daily charge of £5 for 24 hours.

Free weekend parking for the first three hours in all off-street car parks will remain, with the exception of the Glass Works and Alhambra.

For these multi-story sites, parking will cost £1 for the first three hours. Any parking beyond three hours on weekends will be charged at £1, with the same £5 maximum daily rate applicable across all locations.

On-street parking will be priced at 50p for the first half hour and £1 for every subsequent 30 minutes, with free parking available on bank holidays.

Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways, emphasised the strategy’s goal of providing affordable and accessible parking for all users.

“This new approach reflects our commitment to making the town centre an attractive destination for visitors, investors, and developers alike,” he said.

The strategy has been developed following feedback from the 2024 car parking consultation and took into account factors such as space availability, location, quality, and future demand.

Improvements will also be made to signage and accessibility to car parks, along with enhanced enforcement and additional electric vehicle charging points.

With more than two million visits to Barnsley town centre recorded between April and June, and several major events on the horizon, including Bright Nights and the Christmas Market, this new car parking strategy is designed to support the town centre’s growth and enhance the experience for both residents and visitors.