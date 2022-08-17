Ice cream man keeps spot outside Sheffield school despite road safety fears after child is hit by car

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Grayson’s licence to sell ice cream outside Birley Primary Academy, on Thornbridge Avenue, was renewed by Sheffield Council’s licensing sub-committee at their latest meeting.

The decision – which was delayed by about a month after not enough councillors showed up at the last meeting – was made following objections by Dawn McAughey, headteacher of the school, Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, and Lauren Spacie, of South Yorkshire Police.

The committee granted the licence as applied for and asked the highways team to review the area and make any safety improvements.

During the meeting, Neale Gibson, representing Mr Grayson, said: “This accident happened. No-one is blaming Paul, they are all blaming the child. The police seem to be saying highways should do something, it’s not a safe street. I just feel that Paul was in the middle of all this as the innocent party.

“It could have been a builder’s van that the child ran out in front of and the builder wouldn’t be here because he wouldn’t need a licence to park his van on the street.

“We could talk to the head mistress and see if we can find some compromise there.”

He added: “It’s a very hot local issue…There is a lot of anger in the community that Paul is in this situation.

“The amount of support from the community clearly shows the community values Paul as an asset. A lot of the people writing in have said how they went to the school with their children and they really enjoyed the treat of an ice cream after school.