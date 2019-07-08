Campaigners welcome Sheffield Council's commitment to recognise Palestine as a state

Campaigners have welcomed Sheffield Council’s pledge to be the first authority to recognise Palestine as a state as they hold a new photography exhibition.

By Sam Cooper
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 12:37

Julie Pearn, chairman of Sheffield Labour Friends of Palestine, said it was ‘fantastic’ that Sheffield Council had pledged to recognise the state.

It comes after the group staged a celebration outside Wednesday’s full council meeting and handed in a petition with almost 20,000 signatures.

Campaign for Palestine gathered outside Sheffield Town Hall on Wednesday. Picture: Steve Ellis

Ms Pearn said: “Sheffield will be the first city council to recognise Palestine as a sovereign state. It follows a Parliamentary vote in 2014 but it’s never gone further than that.

“The Government has been reluctant to take any action so the fact that a core city like Sheffield has stepped up is fantastic.”

EVENT: Sheffield is 'ready' as city prepares to host first-ever Invictus UK Trials

The group is holding an exhibiton in the Winter Garden until Friday, displaying United Nations photographs to illustrate life in Palestine.

Campaign for Palestine gathered outside Sheffield Town Hall on Wednesday. Picture: Steve Ellis

Ms Pearn said they’d already had a ‘brilliant' response from members of the public.

WARNING: Public health alert issued after police find these on Sheffield street

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Councillor Olivia Blake, deputy leader, said a motion would now be put forward for the council to make a decision.

She said: “We must give recognition of the right for all communities to have their own sovereign states.

Aida Refugee Camp, Bethlehem, divided from the Olive Groves and the city by a 9m high wall.

“Sheffield is just one city but we can make this symbolic gesture and hope to put pressure on government to do likewise.”

Ms Pearn added: “It’s very good news, it’s very positive and we think it’s a very significant step.

“We hope that other city councils will take the same courageous step.”

HONOUR: Tony Foulds moved to tears as star is unveiled at Sheffield Legends Walk of Fame

Julie Pearn, chairman, of Sheffield Labour Friends of Palestine and Coun Adam Hurst, pictured by the exhibition in the Winter Garden. Picture: Marie Caley

The Winter Garden exhibition runs until Friday, July 12.

For more information search Sheffield Labour Friends of Palestine on Facebook.