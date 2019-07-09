Public health alert issued after police find these on Sheffield street
Members of the public are being warned about the potentially deadly dangers of inhaling laughing gas after a number of discarded cannisters were found in Sheffield.
Officers from the Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team said they spoke to a group of males caught inhaling the nitrous oxide gas close to the Park Hill flats yesterday.
Read More
The chargers should be used to dispense cream onto cakes or deserts – but instead thrill-seekers are using them to fill balloons with dangerous nitrous oxide before inhaling the fumes.
The gas slows down brain function and is said to induce euphoria and laughter – hence its nicknames 'hippy crack' and 'laughing gas'.
But the craze is no laughing matter as the gas can also cause hallucinations, asphyxiation, nerve damage and even death.
Government data revealed that eight people died from inhaling the gas in the UK in 2016 - double the previous year.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
In a Facebook post, the police team said: “Are you seeing small silver canisters littering the streets?
“Officers from the Manor and Arbourthorne team were made aware of some people using nitrous oxide around the Park Hill area.
“Officers caught up with the chaps a short distance away and politely requested they clear up the canisters and dispose of them responsibly.
“Don't be complacent over laughing gas risks.”