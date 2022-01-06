Gordon Riley, of Electric England, set up the petition urging the council to support and allow the creation of training academies run by professionals on private or council owned land.

In his petition statement he said: “[We ask] Sheffield City Council, local businesses and support agencies to collaborate in bringing the skills and resources together to this programme which is of huge benefit to Sheffield’s younger generation and in doing so be a positive to the wider population of the city.

Councillor Tim Huggan on an electric scooter. A business founder has called on Sheffield Council to support the creation of e-scooter schools.

“This is to be the first ever project of its kind in the UK, which will be replicated throughout in due course.”

He listed potential modules in the programme which include: training riders in how to maintain an electric scooter; awareness of surroundings, the law, speed, safety and etiquette; practical riding lessons; and advancing participants to ambassador representatives who will spread awareness in schools.

Mr Riley added: “Topics to include the huge potential for this and future generations to think of skills shortages, the foundation of vocational learning, work placements, apprenticeships, college courses and degree level aspirations for all types of electric travel in the future.”