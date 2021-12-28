Calls for new E-scooter rules to allow them to be used legally and safely in Sheffield
A Sheffield councillor is calling for the Government to stop ‘dithering and delaying’ on E-scooter regulation as sales rocketed over Christmas.
E-scooters are a common sight across many estates in Sheffield, with thousands believed to have been bought as gifts over the festive season.
Councillor Ben Miskell has called on the Government to “act now” and regulate them so that they can be used legally and safely for short journeys.
Using privately owned scooters on roads, pavements or public areas or on private land without permission is illegal and South Yorkshire Police recently issuing a warning ahead of the Christmas present buying season.
But rental scooters are legal in some towns and cities in England as part of Government-backed trials, although none of the councils in South Yorkshire have taken part so far.
Councillor Ben Miskell, who represents the Park and Arbourthorne ward in Sheffield, said E-scooters could be used safely if new regulations were introduced.
“We need to stop pretending that E-scooters aren’t already a feature in our estates and get on with regulating them,” he said.
Last year MPs on the transport select committee recommended legalisation of all E-scooters but the Government has not yet acted.
Coun Miskell said: “Many privately owned E-scooters in Arbourthorne and Norfolk Park are causing a menace, with elderly residents complaining about the speed these devices are driven, particularly on the pavement. The Government is dithering and delaying on regulation and it could cost lives.
“Regulating E-scooters will give the police the tools needed to crack down on those causing a nuisance.
“Most safety issues at the moment are coming from private, illegal use and that’s clear right across Sheffield. We need to deal with that and introduce regulation, so that people can use E-scooters safety for shorter journeys. In hilly cities like Sheffield, they could represent a really great solution for journeys below three miles.”
Coun Miskell added: “Regulating them will allow speed limiters to be fitted and GPS technology can limit the areas where they can be used and by whom. It makes the whole E-scooter sector much more accountable and ultimately safer.”