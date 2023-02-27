Calls for proposed parking charges at beauty spot Langsett Reservoir near Sheffield to be scrapped

A Barnsley MP has called for Yorkshire Water to scrap proposals for parking charges at a car park popular with visitors to Langsett Reservoir.

Barnsley Council rejected plans by Yorkshire Water to introduce ANPR cameras and payment machines at The Flouch car park in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Yorkshire Water is set to appeal the decision, which will be considered by a government inspector.

Langsett is one of four reservoirs where Yorkshire Water has proposed a trial to charge visitors for parking.

Langsett is one of four reservoirs where Yorkshire Water has proposed a trial to charge visitors for parking.

Yorkshire Water say the charges will fund rangers, nature conservation, countryside management and improvement of facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, visitors will be charged £1 for one hour, £2 for two hours, £3 for six hours, £5 for all-day parking, and a £30 annual pass will be available.

Barnsley Central MP Dan Jarvis has called for the company to “do the decent thing and scrap these parking charges.”

Barnsley Council rejected plans by Yorkshire Water to introduce ANPR cameras and payment machines at The Flouch car park in October.

Mr Jarvis said: “As families struggle with the cost of living, this is a terrible time to make people pay to park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our countryside needs to be accessible for people locally. Anyone who knows the area will understand that these changes will inevitably displace parked cars onto the busy A616 and I have real concerns about public safety.

“There are other ways to fund the new ranger team, and I hope Yorkshire Water do the decent thing and scrap these parking charges.”

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water told the local democracy reporting service: “We have not paid dividends to investors for the last seven years and during that time have invested £2.5 billion in maintaining, innovating, and growing the business and its assets to be fit for the future.

“We’re currently working through the planning process to agree details with Barnsley Council for proposed car park charging infrastructure to be installed at Langsett Flouch carpark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The project is a trial and impacts, if any, of dispersed parking will be monitored and we will keep in regular contact with local stakeholders throughout the trial period.