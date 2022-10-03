News you can trust since 1887
Plan to introduce parking charges near popular beauty spot Langestt Reservoir close to Sheffield rejected

One of two applications to introduce car parking charges at a popular Barnsley beauty spot has been rejected.

By Danielle Andrews
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 11:14 am

Barnsley Council has rejected plans by Yorkshire Water to introduce ANPR cameras and payment machines at The Flouch car park – popular with visitors of the nearby Langestt Reservoir.

A separate application for the car park at Langsett Barn is yet to be decided by the Peak District National Park, at heir next meeting on October 7.

Yorkshire Water say the charges would fund rangers, nature conservation, countryside management and improvement of facilities.

However, residents and business owners raised concerns that the charges may lead to visitors parking their cars inappropriately on grass verges and in their car parks on the A616 Manchester Road.

Barnsley Council’s planning department rejected the application on the grounds that it would “represent inappropriate development” withing the Green belt, particularly a four metre high pole for the camera.

Langestt Reservoir
