Plan to introduce parking charges near popular beauty spot Langestt Reservoir close to Sheffield rejected

Barnsley Council has rejected plans by Yorkshire Water to introduce ANPR cameras and payment machines at The Flouch car park – popular with visitors of the nearby Langestt Reservoir.

A separate application for the car park at Langsett Barn is yet to be decided by the Peak District National Park, at heir next meeting on October 7.

Yorkshire Water say the charges would fund rangers, nature conservation, countryside management and improvement of facilities.

However, residents and business owners raised concerns that the charges may lead to visitors parking their cars inappropriately on grass verges and in their car parks on the A616 Manchester Road.

Barnsley Council’s planning department rejected the application on the grounds that it would “represent inappropriate development” withing the Green belt, particularly a four metre high pole for the camera.