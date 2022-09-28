Calls for crossing on Sheffield road with 'many accidents and near misses' where pedestrians use a speed bump to cross

Jayne Mason launched a petition calling on Sheffield Council to build a safe crossing on Birley Spa Lane at the junction with Jermyn Crescent.

She said: “There is a speed bump that is used as a crossing point for local schools as well as by residents to access shops and public transport.

Pedestrians have resorted to using a speed bump to cross a busy road where there have been “many accidents and near misses”, now residents want proper safety measures.

“As this is not an official crossing many vehicles do not stop and there have been so many accidents and near misses that something needs to change. [It needs to] become an official pedestrian crossing point.”

So far, 28 people have signed the petition which will run on the council’s website until October 27.

The petition can be found here: https://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=10263&RPID=9154582&HPID=9154582

Road safety in Sheffield

The council has made improvements to road safety in recent months, progressing with plans to introduce 20 mph zones on residential streets across the city and trialling active neighbourhood schemes in Nether Edge and Crookes and Walkley.

It recently approved £221,000 funding for safety measures – including refuge islands, tactile paving and speed cushions – on Abbey Lane following years of protest and campaigning by local residents and councillors.

Requests for road improvements can be made to the council by filling out an online form here https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/roads-pavements/road-improvement-requests