Burger and shake restaurant Cow & Cream coming to Rotherham’s Forge Island

Cow & Cream has exchanged a lease contract with national developer, Muse, to open a brand-new eatery on Forge Island in Rotherham town centre.

Cow & Cream offers homemade 100 per cent British beef burgers with customisable toppings, creamy shakes and build your own desserts with a choice of cheesecake, pancakes, waffles, cookie dough, brownies, gelato ice cream and sauces.

Cow & Cream has exchanged a lease contract with national developer, Muse, to open a brand-new eatery on Forge Island in Rotherham town centre.

Vegetarian , gluten free and vegan options are also available.

The restaurant will be Cow & Cream’s third, joining branches at Crystal Peaks and Barnsley.

Cow & Cream was launched by partners John Dunning and Rob Green in 2021 with the opening of a first restaurant at the Peel Retail Park in Barnsley.

The restaurant will join boutique cinema operator, The Arc, and national hotel chain, Travelodge, who have already signed up to anchor the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raife Gale, senior development manager at Muse, said: “Since launching Forge Island on the market earlier this year, we’ve seen huge demand from occupiers that want to open in Rotherham.

“This is a ringing endorsement of our mission to work in partnership with the council, to bring a great choice of amenities and a social purpose to the places where we work.

“We can’t wait to get on site later this year to create an attractive leisure destination for the people of Rotherham. We believe that Forge Island will be the catalyst for further regeneration and investment in the town.”

Councillor Denise Lelliott, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, said: “It’s great news that local business Cow & Cream will be joining the likes of Arc Cinema and Travelodge on Forge Island. Cow & Cream, along with the other new cafes and restaurants will bring a variety of cuisines from around the world for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad