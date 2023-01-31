Residents in Sheffield believe “Britain was wrong to leave the EU”, data from Unherd Britain 2023 suggests.

The two Sheffield constituencies that voted to remain in 2016 had the most people “agree” with the prompt statement. Sheffield Hallam and Sheffield Central opted to stay in the EU, by 66 per cent and 68 per cent respectively.

67 per cent of residents polled in Sheffield Hallam agreed Brexit was “wrong”, with 51 per cent saying they “strongly agreed”.

Sheffield has shown it regrets Brexit and thinks Britain leaving the EU was "wrong", according to a recent poll by Unherd Britain.

Just 23 per cent of Sheffield Hallam residents disagreed with the prompt. The poll showed 64 per cent of people in Sheffield Central agreed with the prompt, three per cent less than the amount who voted to remain.

Sheffield’s only Conservative constituency (shared with Barnsley), Penistone and Stocksbridge, was also shown to be “bregretful” of Brexit. 51 per cent of residents polled believed “Britain was wrong to leave the EU”, 24 per cent disagreed. The constituency voted to leave in 2016, by 61 per cent.

The largest Leave voting constituency in the city, Sheffield South East (66 per cent for Leave in 2016), has returned 50 per cent of residents agreed with the prompt, with 31 per cent disagreeing and 19 per cent choosing “neither”. Brightside and Hillsborough (60 per cent Leave in 2016) also showed 50 per cent of residents think Brexit was “wrong”, with 27 per cent disagreeing. Nearly one in four people in Brightside and Hillsborough said they neither agree nor disagree with the prompt statement.

Finally, Sheffield Heeley, represented by Louise Haigh MP, has shown 53 per cent of people believe Brexit was “wrong”, despite 57 per cent voting to leave the EU.